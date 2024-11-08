'Injected item' cause of Jhargram doctor's death, indicates preliminary autopsy report

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) The preliminary post-mortem report of a senior resident doctor of West Bengal's Jhargram Medical College & Hospital, whose body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a hotel room in Jhargram town on Thursday afternoon, has suggested the probability, that some items injected in his body led to multi-organ failures and caused his death, sources said.

Sources aware of the development said that although more scientific details about the reasons for Dr Dipro Bhattacharya's death will be clear only after the detailed post-mortem report is available, from the preliminary report, it is not absolutely clear whether he injected any item into his body or anyone else did that.

Sources said that from prima facie evidence, it is assumed that it had been a case of suicide which is clear from the two messages, one of which he had sent to his wife and the other which he had posted on a WhatsApp Group of doctors before his death.

The police are investigating the matter after registering a case of unnatural death and prima facie it appears that the deceased had been suffering from acute depression for quite some time. It is not yet clear whether the cause of his depression was because of his personal or professional problems. However, his death has created a sensation since in the message that he posted in the WhatsApp group of doctors, he had mentioned the "threat culture", prevailing in medical colleges & hospitals in the state including that of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata which is in the headlines because of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor there in August this year.

In the message, he claimed that when he was attached to R.G. Kar, he had been vocal against the threat culture there. He also claimed in the message that those who instil fear among students, and support nepotism are no less guilty than R.G. Kar's former Principal Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody. In the message, he had also reportedly claimed that such people are responsible for the depression, anxiety, and hopelessness of thousands of young doctors.

