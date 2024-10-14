Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Prithvi Seeks Revenge, 9 Contestants Face Nomination

Bigg Boss Telugu: Prithvi Seeks Revenge, 9 Contestants Face Nomination

In a dramatic turn of events, Prithvi has vowed to take revenge on Preetham, the contestant who nominated him for eviction. The latest promo reveals a tense atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house, with alliances being tested and tempers flaring.

The recent hotel task sparked controversy, with Gangavva criticizing Prithvi's performance and nominating him for eviction. Prithvi retaliated, expressing his dissatisfaction with Preetham's decision.

Preetham, aware of Prithvi's animosity, requested Nikhil's assistance in countering Prithvi's moves. Nikhil's loyalty remains uncertain, leaving viewers wondering which side he will choose.

This week, nine contestants - Nikhil, Prithvi, Goutham, Yasmin, Nabeel, Tej, Manikanta, Avinash, and Preetham - face nomination.

The immunity shield offers a chance to swap one contestant with another, and the Royal Team opted to save Avinash and replace him with Hariteja in the nomination list.

As tensions escalate, alliances will be put to the test. Will Prithvi exact his revenge, or will Preetham emerge unscathed? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss Telugu.