Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Hariteja Sent to Secret Room Amidst Controversy

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Hariteja has been sent to the secret room, sparking intense debate among fans. The decision has come as a surprise, considering Hariteja's performance in the show.

According to social media buzz, Hariteja was saved from elimination despite being in the danger zone, thanks to Bigg Boss's intervention. Instead of sending her home, she was reportedly sent to the secret room, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind this move.

Netizens have expressed skepticism about the decision, questioning the need to send Hariteja to the secret room. Many have pointed out that she has been targeted by other contestants and has received negative feedback from viewers.

"Grade Star" Hariteja, who gained popularity in Season 1, has been struggling to make an impact in Season 8. Her actions have been perceived as negative, and she has been accused of spreading misinformation and creating conflicts.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with some calling the decision unnecessary and others speculating about Hariteja's next move.

