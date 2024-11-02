Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated in Week 9 Despite Hari Teja Having Fewer Votes

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has completed two months, and the drama continues to unfold. In week 9, Nayani Pavani bid goodbye to the reality show despite Hari Teja having fewer votes.

The nomination event saw Vishnupriya select Yashmi, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Gautham Krishna, and Hari Teja for elimination. Later, Bigg Boss allowed the OG and Royal clans to save and swap nominees.

Yashmi leads with 60,037 votes (38%), followed by Gautham with 35,575 votes (23%). Tasty Teja has 25,822 votes (16%). Hari Teja and Nayani Pavani are in the danger zone with 18,093 votes (12%) and 17,457 votes (11%), respectively.

Nayani Pavani was previously reported to be eliminated in week 8 but got a second chance. However, lack of public support led to her elimination in week 9.

Bezawada Bebakka, Shekhar Basha, Abhai Naveen, Soniya, Nainika, Aditya Om, Seetha, Manikanta, and Mehboob have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Catch Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Star Maa channel weekdays at 9:30 PM and weekends at 9 PM. Stream episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar or watch live.

