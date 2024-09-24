Tripura govt launches CM-SATH scheme to help meritorious students in higher education

Agartala, Sep 24 (IANS) Fulfilling the pre-poll promise, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched a new scheme -- CM-SATH -- to support the meritorious students for higher education.

Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the growth of genuine talent and access to quality education.

"Our government is committed to ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the growth of genuine talent and access to quality education. Fulfilling our earlier promise, we launched the CM-SATH project to support meritorious students who need financial support," Saha said.

The CM-SATH project has been designed to provide financial support of Rs 60,000 (Rs 5,000 monthly) to 200 students -- 100 at Madhyamik level and 100 at Higher Secondary level, on the basis of merit for two and three years respectively, for higher learning.

Under this project, out of 200 students, 152 students at the block level, 12 students at the Nagar Panchayat level, 26 students at the Municipal Council level, and 10 students at the Agartala Municipal Corporation level would be selected.

The 200 beneficiaries will be selected by the District Education Officer of each district.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the development of the academic system to advance the country, Manik Saha said in line with the Prime Minister's vision, the state government is also taking various steps to strengthen the teaching method and provide quality education to the students of the state.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the main aim of the state government in the field of education is to formulate various policies and programs related to education and to ensure their implementation in a meaningful way.

The government intended to ensure quality education and a robust learning process in educational institutions, and to work for the development of education for marginalised communities, including the poor, tribals, women, and minorities.

He said: "To achieve this, we would provide financial assistance through scholarships, loans, and other means to deserving students, and implement the National Education Policy and related guidelines in educational institutions across the state."

The CM-SATH scheme has been launched to ensure that no student's education is interrupted due to a lack of funds. Rs 1.20 crore would be spent on this project in the first year, Rs 2.40 crore in the second year, and Rs 3 crore from the third year onward, Saha said.

During the event, two students from each of the eight districts were presented a symbolic check of the scholarship by the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.