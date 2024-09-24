Shabana Azmi relishes on 'vada paav' as she returns from Pune 

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who has completed 50 years in cinema, has returned from Pune after performing her play ‘Kaifi Aur Main’ on Monday.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture with her crew. In the picture, she can be seen in the company of her crew members, and enjoying vada paav and chai.

She wrote in the caption, “Eating my favourite Vada pav at the food court on our way back from Pune after an overwhelming response to our play #KaifiAurMain. With our lead singer #Jaswinder singh Lighting director Akbar Khan, Production wizard #Vikas Yadav and director #Ramesh Talwar. Missed Lead actor #Kanwaljit Singh who stayed back at his Lonavala home”.

Recently, the veteran actress celebrated her 74th birthday. To wish the actress, Urmila Matondkar posted an adorable wish, referring to the birthday girl as the “Maa that CineMa” gave her. Urmila shared a series of snaps on Instagram.

The initial frame is a throwback BTS gem from the sets of the 1983 film Masoom. In the movie, Shabana played the role of Indu Malhotra and Urmila portrayed her daughter Pinky. Up next, we see more images of the duo.

In her caption, Urmila wrote, “The ‘Maa' that CineMa gave me..and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone ‘Mere paas Maa hai' Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure and an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood and learnt a great deal from you which still continues”.

“Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven over almost 4 decades n tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths and show us the way to love, life and great heights”, he added.

