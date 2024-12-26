Tollywood Meets CM Revanth Reddy: Five Proposals from the Government Revealed

A meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and prominent figures from the Telugu film industry, headed by producer Dil Raju with 36 industry representatives, has attracted considerable attention. During this session, the government plans to present five major proposals to the film sector.

The proposals include:

Film industry personalities, including actors and actresses, are urged to take part in campaigns raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. The government suggests that revenue from cinema ticket taxes be allocated to the establishment of integrated schools. It is recommended that film stars lend their support to the caste census survey efforts. There will likely be no increase in ticket prices for special shows, and premium ticket rates may be excluded. Celebrities are encouraged to actively contribute to the caste census survey initiative.

Already, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with CM Revanth Reddy, have reached the Command Control Center. Film industry leaders began arriving early to engage with the Chief Minister on various topics. The session, which will be led by Dil Raju, will primarily focus on the challenges and development of the film industry in Telangana. The discussion will also include the examination of the Gaddar Awards, recent events at Sandhya Theatre, issues related to ticket pricing, and the cancellation of special shows.

