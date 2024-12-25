TFDC Chairman Dil Raju assures on Sriteja's health; offers support to the family!

Tollywood producer Dil Raju with Allu Aravind on Tuesday visited KIMS Hospital, where he met with the family members and doctors of Sree Teja, the 9-year-old boy injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Dil Raju enquired about Sree Teja's health condition and offered his support to the family.

Speaking to the media, Dil Raju termed the Sandhya Theatre incident unfortunate and vowed that the film industry will stand by the family of Revathi who lost life in the stampede and wished for Sree Teja's speedy recovery.

The film industry will compensate Sree Teja's family with a compensation of ₹2 crore. It includes ₹1 crore from actor Allu Arjun, ₹50 lakh from the producers of Pushpa 2, and ₹50 lakh from director Sukumar.

Furthermore, Dil Raju stated that he would meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tomorrow at 10 am along with other members of the film industry. He assured that the industry would work as a bridge between the government and the film industry to resolve the issue.

Dil Raju announced that he would provide permanent employment to Revathi's husband, Bhaskar, in the film industry. He said that the main aim of the industry is to help the families and see to it that the people involved are well-settled.

Dil Raju questioned whether anyone could make such a disastrous accident, further emphasizing the tragic nature of the incident.

