Allu Arjun - Sandhya Theatre Incident: BRS Social Media Incharge Comments

Hyderabad: Konatham Dileep, the BRS Social Media Incharge, has strongly questioned the actions of the Telangana Police regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. In a series of tweets, Dileep raised concerns about the involvement of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand in circulating a controversial video during the ongoing investigation. He accused the police leadership of mishandling the case and potentially influencing the legal process.

In his tweet, Dileep made the following points, specifically targeting the police leadership:

On the Role of Police Officers: "You both are committed All India Service officers, who hold the sacred responsibility of protecting people's freedom, property, and lives. I fail to understand why you both are encouraging these mistakes to satisfy the ego of a political leader."

On the Video Circulation: "On December 19, 2024, while the case on Allu Arjun was under investigation, a video titled ‘Sandhya Theatre Incident Facts’ was sent from the email ID ‘iamcyber Wildfire’ to prominent YouTube channels and social media handles in the state. Was this done by the state police or by the Congress IT Cell?"

On the Police Sharing the Video: "Two days later, the same video, which was compiled and edited with the title ‘Sandhya Theatre Stampede – Shocking Facts and Proofs,’ was posted by the Hyderabad Police on their official Twitter handle. Do you not know that publishing material that could influence a case or witnesses is a criminal offense during an ongoing investigation?"

On the Video Caption and Its Implications: "The title posted on Twitter—‘Judge Yourself’—what does that mean? If the public is to judge what is a crime, what role does the judicial system play? Do we no longer need courts if the public decides who is guilty or innocent?"

On the Purpose of the Video: "What benefit did you expect from creating and posting this video? Why was a video, which should have been submitted in court, secretly sent to several YouTube channels and Congress-linked social media handles?"

If Congress IT Cell Was Involved: "If the Congress IT Cell created this video, why is the police department now using it? Why is this video being used by the same department that should be upholding justice and not engaging in such actions?"

Undermining the Legal Process: "How is it acceptable to edit a video with photos and clips from a case and share it with the public while the case is under judicial review? Are you assuming the roles of judge, jury, and executioner?"

Threatening Public Over Video Sharing: "Why is the police department threatening citizens who shared the same video on social media, even though it was initially posted by the Hyderabad Police Twitter handle? What justice is there in this double standard? Now, stop this vendetta and allow the courts to do their job."

In his tweet, Dileep directly addressed the Telangana DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, calling them out for their actions in the case. He emphasized the importance of allowing the judicial system to function without interference, urging them to refrain from actions that could undermine the legal process.