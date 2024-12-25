Mayur Puri says IPRS highlights richness of cultural heritage and musical diversity

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Lyricist-actor Mayur Puri recently expressed his appreciation for the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), highlighting how it underscores the richness of India's cultural heritage and musical diversity.

Puri shed light on the vital role IPRS plays in recognizing and preserving the country's vast array of musical traditions, ensuring that artists and composers are honored for their contributions to the ever-evolving Indian music scene.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mayur, an IPRS Board Member, shared, “The IPRS Stage is more than a platform for performances; it’s a celebration of legacy. By uniting diverse musical genres, IPRS highlights the richness of our nation’s cultural heritage and musical diversity. It’s truly inspiring to witness artists, including those from the remotest corners of the country, gaining well-deserved recognition and appreciation.”

He added, “This initiative plays a vital role in ensuring our cultural roots thrive in contemporary times, while also introducing audiences to a treasure trove of music that fosters pride and deepens appreciation for our artistic heritage.”

The IPRS made a historic debut at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Panaji, Goa. The event, held from December 15 to 22, celebrated the diverse musical heritage of India, shining a spotlight on traditional, folk, and emerging artists. It offered a rare opportunity for artists to connect with both audiences and industry experts.

The performances, including the captivating "Mythical Melodies" by Dr. Ulka Mayur, the mesmerizing "Discovering Hidden Melodies of India" by Folks Wagon, and the enchanting "Jaadoo Bastar" by Daira, showcased India's rich musical heritage.

Madhur Padwal of Project Folks Wagon expressed, “We, the artists of Project Folks Wagon, are excited and honoured to be a part of the inaugural episode of the IPRS stage at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024. It’s an amazing opportunity to contribute to such a vibrant and creative event.”

Dr. Ulka Mayur, who led Mythical Melodies, added, “The IPRS stage is a remarkable initiative that brings into focus regional artists and India’s rich musical traditions. By bringing these voices to the forefront, it safeguards our cultural heritage while giving it the recognition it deserves on a larger stage.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.