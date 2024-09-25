Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Set for OTT Release ! when and where to watch ?

Nani's latest action drama, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on September 26. The film, directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment, has been making waves at the box office, grossing an impressive ₹100 crore worldwide.

After its successful theatrical run, which began on August 29, Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the film. Viewers will be able to stream Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film's stellar cast, particularly Nani and SJ Suryah, has received widespread acclaim for their powerful performances. Their intense face-off has been a major highlight of the movie, providing a visual feast for audiences.

By releasing on OTT within four weeks of its theatrical release, Netflix aims to capitalize on the existing buzz surrounding Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. With its potential for big numbers on the streaming platform, fans can expect an exciting viewing experience starting September 26.

Mark your calendars to catch Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on Netflix from September 26!

