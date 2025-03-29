Megastar Chiranjeevi, after watching Court, was left in awe of Shivaji’s performance. Immediately reaching out to him, Chiranjeevi invited Shivaji home and personally lauded his portrayal of Mangapathi. “You didn’t just act—you lived the character. You must take on more such roles,” he praised, showering Shivaji with appreciation.

With shades of negativity, Mangapathi is not just a role Shivaji played—he completely lived in it. His performance as a menacing figure harassing a young man named Chandu, under the pretext of family honor, was both intense and ferocious, making a lasting impression on viewers. Through this role, Shivaji once again proved his exceptional acting prowess.

Mangapathi is far from a typical villain—he is a multi-layered character brimming with complex emotions. Shivaji breathed life into the role with his piercing expressions, authoritative dialogue delivery, and menacing demeanor. His performance in confrontation scenes with Chandu made audiences both despise the character and admire the actor's brilliance—an undeniable testament to his acting caliber.

The film Court, produced by actor Nani, has offered Telugu cinema lovers a unique cinematic experience. Directed by newcomer Jagadeesh, the film features Priyadarshi, Roshan, and Sridevi in key roles, while veteran actor Shivaji plays a crucial character. However, it was Shivaji’s portrayal of Mangapathi that left audiences stunned and captivated.

Fans may recall that Chiranjeevi and Shivaji previously shared screen space in the blockbuster Indra. Now, with Court, Shivaji has once again proven his mettle, earning accolades from both audiences and industry veterans alike.