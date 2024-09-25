Super League Kerala: Magic Thrissur rally to hold Calicut FC

Kozhikode, Sep 25 (IANS) Calicut FC played a 2-2 draw with Magic Thrissur FC in the Super League Kerala after the teams were locked goalless at half times at EMS Corporation Stadium.

In the 49th minute, Britto PM dribbled past several Thrissur defenders and fired a powerful shot that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Jaimy Joy. However, Calicut's Muhammed Riyaz PT was perfectly positioned to tap the rebound into the net, giving the home team the lead.

In the 81st minute, Calicut doubled their lead when Britto found the back of the net, seemingly sealing the win for the home side.

However, Magic Thrissur FC had other plans. After conceding two goals, manager Giovanni Scanu made attacking changes, bringing even their captain and stopper Mailson Alves forward in a last-ditch effort. Their relentless pressure paid off in stoppage time when Brazilian substitute Uelber Silva, who had replaced captain Vineeth, scored a stunning goal in the 91st minute.

With the momentum in their favour, Thrissur continued pressing high for an equaliser and in the 96th minute, defender Lucas Eduardo Silva struck, completing a remarkable comeback. The match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

