Box Office Collection: Court Enters 50 Crore Club, Stuns Trade Pundits

Against all odds, the courtroom drama Court: State Vs Nobody has achieved what seemed nearly impossible for a film made on a modest budget.

Produced by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, the film was never expected to make such a profound impact at the box office—especially in its second week of release. However, it has continued to surprise industry insiders and audiences alike.

Despite the ongoing IPL season, including an SRH game on Sunday, Court held strong at the box office, grossing an impressive ₹4 crore on its 10th day. With this, the film has crossed the remarkable ₹50 crore mark worldwide.

In just 10 days, Court: State Vs Nobody has amassed ₹50.80 crore globally, proving that even small-budget films can achieve phenomenal success when they strike the right chord with audiences.

The film, starring Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, and Sridevi, is now on the verge of entering the Million Dollar Club in the USA, further cementing its blockbuster status overseas.

From the very beginning, Nani had unwavering confidence in the project, predicting its success. His belief has now turned into a resounding reality, as the film continues its exceptional run at the box office.

With no signs of slowing down, Court: State Vs Nobody has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.