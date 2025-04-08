Sun Pictures to produce Allu Arjun’s world-class film with Atlee!

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) It is official! Sun Pictures, one of Tamil film industry’s top production houses, on Tuesday formally announced that it would producing Telugu Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming project with director Atlee, which is now being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

The film, which has already triggered huge expectations as it is believed that it will be like no other film that has ever been done before, will have world class experts working on it.

Sun Pictures made the announcement on its social media timelines. Taking to its X timeline, the production house wrote, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event.#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures” and shared a video clip.

In the announcement video, a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, shared their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, said, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also has Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde replies, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh says,"Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, says, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.

