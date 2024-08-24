Ravi Teja's Mr. Bachchan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Raviteja's latest film, Mr. Bachchan turfned out to be biggest disasters. Mr Bachchan is now heading to OTT platforms sooner than expected. The official remake of the Hindi film 'Raid' failed to impress at the box office, despite high expectations. Released on August 15th, the film received negative reviews from day one, leaving fans disappointed.

Director Harish Shankar had hyped the film pre-release, but the final product sidelined the original concept, focusing on commercial elements instead. As a result, the film lacked engaging content, failing to entertain audiences.

Initially, the OTT release was planned for six weeks after the theatrical release. However, due to the negative response, Netflix, which acquired the digital rights, is set to release Mr. Bachchan by Vinayaka Chavithi (September 6th or 7th) or by mid-September at the latest."