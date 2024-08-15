Ram Pothineni's Double Ismart Gets Mixed Talk: Twitter Review

Double Ismart is the sequel to Ismart Shankar, which was released in 2019 and starred Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, and

Nidhhi Agerwal. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the original film was a massive hit, leading to the creation of its sequel. The sequel, released on August 15, features Mumbai actress Kavya Thapar and Sanjay Dutt.

Following the movie's release, audiences are sharing their experiences and views. Although the film had a grand release in theatres, it is receiving mixed reactions. It has already premiered grandly both in India and overseas.

Some viewers are praising Ram's outstanding mass performance and celebrating the film as a blockbuster. Puri Jagannadh's comedy and Ali's costume have been highlighted for their contributions to the film. Manisharma's background score, particularly the mother sentiment theme, has received significant praise. The action sequences are reported to be incredible. Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the villain is noted as effective, and Kavya Thapar is admired for her beauty.

Twitter reviews:

#DoubleISMART Review; Puri Really Need to Update or Quit Movies !!👍 pic.twitter.com/xJeDYcUtp5 — ManojPrabha ❤️ (@ManojRamukmp4) August 15, 2024