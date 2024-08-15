India Inc to be an active partner towards Viksit Bharat mission: Assocham

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India Inc would be an active partner in the national resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of our independence, apex industry chamber Assocham said on Thursday.

Sharing the optimism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 78th Independence Day address, the industry body said he has a great ability to connect with the people of the country.

“His address would reinforce enthusiasm of 140 crore Indians to work together and realise the national objectives of achieving excellence with the help of technology and innovation in agriculture, manufacturing, health services and education to make our country ‘Atmanirbhar’ across different sectors of the economy”, said Deepak Sood, Secretary General, Assocham.

Stress on minimum government interference, reforms in governance would help the nation leverage the innate strength of our people, particularly the youth who form the majority of the human resource’, he added.

PM Modi’s address to the nation also emphasised upon scaling up India’s health services.

Introduction of 75,000 new medical seats, as announced by PM Modi, reflects the government’s commitment towards making ‘Swasth Bharat’ along with ‘Viksit Bharat’, the chamber said .

The initiative to rope in states to establish clear policies to attract investments would be a double-down approach for scaling up investment-led growth.

“Reiteration of India's goal for a sustainable economic growth provides an impetus to the goal of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Importance of green jobs in India's efforts to combat climate change is also a directional change that would make environment protection a national priority” said the industry body.

The country is on its way to become the third-largest economy with big reforms across sectors. PM Modi said that if 40 crore Indians can bring freedom in 1947, more than 140 crore citizens can also help make the country ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

