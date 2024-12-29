Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Huge 256-Feet Cutout Unveiled Ahead of Release

Global star Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited political drama Game Changer, set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar, the film has already generated excitement among fans and moviegoers.

As a tribute to Ram Charan, a massive 256-feet cutout of the actor from Game Changer has been unveiled in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. This enormous cutout is now the largest ever created for an Indian movie star, quickly going viral on social media. Fans have flooded online platforms with pictures of the stunning structure and celebrated the milestone with enthusiasm.

Game Changer features an impressive cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the film promises to offer a grand cinematic experience. With music composed by Thaman, the film is expected to be a visual and auditory treat for audiences.

With its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast, Game Changer is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release!