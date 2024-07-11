Ram Charan Buys New Rolls Royce Phantom, Drives to Airport in Brand New Car!

'RRR' actor Ram Charan was seen coming out of a new Rolls Royce Phantom, an automatic acquisition that made headlines. If the reports are accurate, the new Phantom, worth nine crores, became another addition to Ram Charan's car collection.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is fueled by a 12-cylinder petrol engine with 900 Nm of peak torque and 563 bhp of maximum power. It is known for its unmatched luxury and comfort and can reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Ram Charan, known for his action-packed roles in Tollywood, is interested in luxury cars. The actor was seen coming out of the luxury car with his wife, Upasana, and daughter, Klin Kaara. The red plate on the car says that it is a new purchase and is still under temporary registration.

For Ram Charan, cars aren't just display pieces in his garage but a genuine passion. His collection already includes a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 valued at four crores, an Aston Martin Vantage V8, and a Ferrari Portofino. Additionally, he owns a Range Rover Autobiography, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe, and an Audi R8.