Raja Saab Makers Break Silence on Delay Rumors

Speculations about the release of Prabhas’ much-anticipated film ‘The Raja Saab’ have been circulating ever since news of the actor’s injury surfaced. Many in the film industry believe the release date may be pushed back, especially after actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda announced the release of his upcoming movie on the same date previously reserved for ‘The Raja Saab.’

This unexpected move by Siddhu has only fueled the ongoing rumors of a delay, leaving fans and trade circles eager for clarification. Amidst the buzz, the production team of ‘The Raja Saab’ issued an official statement to the media, shedding light on the film’s current progress. While they offered insights into the film’s teaser release, they remained silent on the release date, adding to the growing uncertainty.

“The shooting of ‘The Raja Saab’ is moving forward at a rapid pace with non-stop day and night schedules. We’re happy to share that nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing. We’ve observed several rumors regarding the teaser’s release around Christmas or New Year. We request fans and audiences not to believe these baseless speculations. Any official announcements will be made at the right time. Get ready for an electrifying experience with the arrival of Rebel Saab. The teaser will be out soon and is sure to leave you amazed,” read the official statement.

Interestingly, the statement avoided any mention of the release date, and the poster accompanying the announcement also lacked the release date. This has only intensified doubts about a potential postponement.

Helmed by director Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ stars Niddhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. Fans of Prabhas eagerly await further updates as the team continues to work on one of the most talked-about films in recent times.