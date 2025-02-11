Ram Charan Follows Allu Arjun's Footsteps with Mythological Film?

If there is a Tollywood hero who needs to score back-to-back hits at the moment to compensate for consecutive disasters, it’s none other than Ram Charan. Even though RRR became a hit, the disappointing results of Acharya and Game Changer must be disconcerting for the star hero.

Especially with Shankar’s Game Changer, Charan had high hopes pinned on the project as it was mounted on a huge budget with the director’s flair for lavish story-telling. However, the movie turned out to be a huge dud at the box office and the negativity that followed did even more damage to Charan’s image.

It’s highly essential for the Tollywood star to have a blockbuster slate of films and he pins all his hopes on Uppena-director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming sports drama. Despite having just one film experience, Buchi Babu impressed everyone with Uppena and if reports are anything to go by, #RC16 has an insane plot that will leave a mark in Telugu cinema.

Now, after completing Buchi’s project, which movie will Ram Charan do? Suspense keeps building around this project. Ram Charan is keeping options open and now Bollywood entertainment channel Pinkvilla reports that the Magadheera actor might team up with “Kill” director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for a mythological film.

If this project materializes, it will indeed be a surprise as Charan’s choice to pick a Hindi director will turn interesting as numerous directors from South India are waiting for a chance to direct him.

However, the idea behind Ram Charan donning a mythological role doesn’t come off as a huge surprise. Audiences across the country loved his glimpse as “Alluri Sitarama Raju” in RRR. While Telugu fans identified the freedom fighter, the rest of the audience saw Lord Ram in Charan’s get-up.

This could be the reason why Ram Charan might be tempted to do a mythological film considering the widespread craze for such subjects.

What’s also interesting to note here is that Allu Arjun, who is on cloud nine after Pushpa-2’s blockbuster run, will also be playing a mythological role in Trivikram’s next film. According to multiple sources, Arjun dons the role of Lord Kartikeya in this socio-mythological drama.

