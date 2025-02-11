Vijay Deverakonda's #VD12 Teaser: Exact Time and Other Details You Need to Know!

After a streak of flops, Telugu cinema’s sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda badly needs a hit film in his bag and right from its announcement, his next movie with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri might just be that film for him.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment, the movie made headlines for keeping fans waiting for a long time without any update. “Rowdy” fans turned impatient at one point and relentlessly tagged Naga Vamsi to come up with an update.

Known for his quirky presence on Twitter, Vamsi finally fulfills fans’ wishes as he announced a few days ago that the title teaser for #VD12 will be released on the 12th of February. What’s even more exciting is that the teaser will have a voice-over from three of the biggest stars from three industries.

Jr. NTR will voice the teaser in Telugu whereas Suriya will do the proceedings for #VD12 Tamil teaser. For the Hindi version, Superstar Ranbir Kapoor will lend his voice in what can be considered a deft marketing movie from the makers.

Having Ranbir Kapoor as part of its promotions right from the start will be a huge plus for Vijay Deverakonda and fans are already rejoicing over this announcement.

Now, when will the teaser be released?

The latest update from Sithara Entertainments puts the teaser release time at 04:03 pm tomorrow (February 12th). However, every production house has had issues of late with the untimely release of promotional content thereby facing wrath from the fans.

Here’s hoping that Vijay Deverakonda’s #VD12 teaser releases on time, and it will be a feast not just for his fans but for movie lovers across the country.

