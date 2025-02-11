Sonakshi Sinha can’t wait to get home to her husband as she gets stuck in traffic

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently expressed her frustration over being stuck in traffic.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, the ‘Akira’ actress humorously revealed that she is eager to get home to her husband but is facing the hurdles of city traffic, with every street seemingly dug up. With a visibly annoyed expression, Sonakshi captioned the video, “Traffic When you just want to get home to your husband but every street is dug up.”

In the clip, the ‘Dabangg’ girl is seen wearing a green suit paired with a denim jacket.

Sonakshi, who is an avid social media user, had earlier posted a video with her ‘pasandida mard.’ The actress reposted an adorable video of turtles and captioned it, “Me with pasandida mard.” Sonakshi also tagged her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal in the post.

Recently, Sinha made headlines after she came out in support of comedian Vir Das over pollution concerns. The ‘Lootera’ actress reposted Vir’s note and commented, "100 percent."

The actor had written, “Unless something drastic is done, the legacy of each govt is going to be the pollution they let us live in. This point will probably be when we realise the long term effect it had on the generation just born, and those in old age too. Right now it feels like new pollution doesn't it? And if we think it's unrealistic they'd let us live like that for a decade. That's naive.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror-comedy "Kakuda," where she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. As per reports, she will next appear with Zaheer Iqbal in “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” This will mark their second collaboration after their previous film, “Double XXL."

However, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” is currently facing legal hurdles. Reports indicate that Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming the film violates the rights to several other films they own.

Additionally, Sonakshi will be seen in projects, “Nikita Roy” and “The Book of Darkness”, a project directed by her brother Luv Sinha. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

