Magh Purnima: Railways ramp up services, set up separate entry and exit points at stations for crowd control

Prayagraj, Feb 11 (IANS) Bracing for another massive rush of devotees on Magh Purnima on Wednesday, the Indian Railways has enhanced its services and made adequate arrangements for the smooth and safe journey for thousands of devotees heading to the sacred city of Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

Magh Purnima marks a key moment in the Kumbh festivities and sees an influx of pilgrims for the holy dip.

Speaking to IANS, Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, outlined the extensive measures taken to ensure passenger safety and convenience and said that the railways are fully prepared to handle the surge.

"In preparation for Maghi Purnima, we’ve increased the number of special and regular trains running to Prayagraj," he said.

"This follows our protocol established during previous festivals such as Mauni Amavasya and Makar Sankranti. We’re making sure that devotees can travel without inconvenience, with special attention to crowd management at all eight railway stations in Prayagraj."

As part of the extensive preparations, over 300 trains are operating to ease the pressure on the stations. Special Mela trains are a key part of the strategy, with 154 Mela special trains running on February 10 alone, continuing through the days leading up to Maghi Purnima. The railways also ran about 225 special trains during Mauni Amavasya, setting the tone for the current festive season.

In addition to increasing train services, the railways have implemented structured protocols to ensure the safety of the passengers.

"To manage crowd flow, we have designated entry and exit points at the stations, with single-sided entry from the city side and exit via the Civil Line side," Tripathi explained.

"We are also operating the Khusro Bagh platform when passenger shelters become overcrowded to avoid congestion."

Ensuring comfort and safety for all passengers, the Railways is also providing medical facilities, as well as additional security measures to rule out any chances for any stampede.

"We request devotees to follow the instructions given by the railway personnel and avoid rumors that could lead to chaos. By adhering to the designated spots and staying calm, we can ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely," Tripathi added.

Maghi Purnima, which falls on the full moon day in the month of Magha, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus. Devotees will take a sacred dip in the Ganga, perform rituals like Satyanarayan Puja, and seek blessings for prosperity and spiritual well-being. The day is one of the most auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

