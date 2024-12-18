Pushpa 2 US Box Office Collection: 13-4 Million USD and Still Strong!

Dec 18, 2024, 18:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

The highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 continues to perform well at the US box office, with the movie earning $348K on Tuesday. The film's Hindi version brought in $220K, while the Telugu version collected $121K, showing strong interest across both languages.

The total box office collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at $13.4 million. However, due to the distribution of passes, the film’s revised breakeven target has been adjusted to approximately $16 million.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 has been gaining a lot of attention from fans and critics alike. The film is a sequel to the massive hit Pushpa: The Rise, which was a commercial success worldwide. Fans are eagerly following the movie’s performance, especially in international markets like the US.

With its solid opening and growing box office numbers, Pushpa 2 is expected to continue its successful run and eventually reach its breakeven point. Fans of the film are hopeful that the movie will maintain its strong performance in the coming weeks.


