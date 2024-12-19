We did the things we prepared: Ancelotti on Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup title

Lusail, Dec 19 (IANS) Head coach Carlo Ancelotti relished a triumphant end to a sparkling 2024 for Real Madrid as his side became FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions after beating Pachuca 3-0 in final.

"I am very happy, it is natural. We did the things we prepared, and this made the difference. Everyone played a good match; I am very happy. It was a match that in the middle of the season could have caused problems and instead we deservedly won it," said Ancelotti following the match, as quoted by FIFA.

Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr were on target for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who rounded off a superb year in style with five trophies won to end the calendar year.

"I think it was a pretty clear game. Up until the Mbappe goal, we had problems to activate the players up top; we had some difficulty. Once we started getting forward, those four have an incredible quality. That is what we have to do, get out with the ball cleanly and get the attack going," he added.

Ancelotti also earned his 15th title at the helm of the team and couldn’t help but joke about his own Real Madrid legacy becoming permanent.

"I’m happy, obviously I share that with the club because it is simpler to win titles here than in other places. It is easier to win with these players because of their quality. I am very happy, I don’t know where they are going to put my statue, but they’ll tell me," said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid collected most of the tournament awards in the night, with Vinicius Junior adding the Player of the Tournament award and Golden Ball, while Valverde pocketed the adidas Silver Ball.

On Tuesday night, the Brazilian forward Vini Jr. was crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player for the first time, his reward for an exceptional 2023/24 season.

Just over 24 hours after being presented with that coveted prize, he played a starring role in Madrid's FIFA Intercontinental Cup win.

"These two days have been incredible for me. Yesterday, I received the award for best player in the world – and today I came here and won and was named the best player of the match," said Vini Jr.

"I’m very happy to have received another individual award, which is dedicated to all my people, to my wife, my children and my parents, who have been with me through the good times and bad," said Valverde.

