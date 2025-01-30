Pushpa 2 OTT release on Jan 30; Rent or Buy on Netflix?

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally made its way to OTT platforms. The film, directed by Sukumar, was released on Netflix on January 30, and fans across the country have been eagerly waiting to watch it from the comfort of their homes. The film has been breaking numerous box office records since its theatrical release, and its OTT release is expected to further boost its popularity.

The runtime of Pushpa 2 has been a hot topic of discussion among fans. It was initially announced to be 3 hours and 20 minutes. During the Sankranti season, the makers added an extra 20 minutes to the film, making it 3 hours and 40 minutes long. With the OTT release, the film's runtime has been increased by another 4 minutes, making it 3 hours and 44 minutes long.

It's important to note that Pushpa 2 has been up for rent only on Netflix. All the fans will have to pay an extra Rs 199 to watch the film. The news has hurt some of the fans. It's reported that Netflix has purchased the rights to Pushpa 2 with a massive amount of Rs 200 crores. This is the reason the film is available for rent for a few days, and after that, it can be streamed for free.

Pushpa 2 has completed its 50th day since the film's release, and makers announced that the movie has minted Rs 1896 crores. Pushpa 2 broke many records at the box office and stood among the top-grossing films of this year. OTT release gives a chance for viewers to see it from home.

