Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Madhepura today to review developmental work

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Madhepura on Thursday as part of his second phase of Pragati Yatra to review ongoing rural development projects and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for various development schemes.

He will review projects under 'Saat Nischay Part 2', including the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal Yojana' and initiatives under the 'Tola Sampark Yojana'.

CM Nitish will also inaugurate buildings of schools and Anganwadi centers.

He is currently on a statewide Pragati Yatra, visiting one district per day to inspect developmental projects focused on infrastructure and public welfare.

The Chief Minister will spend over five hours in Madhepura, during which he will also conduct a review meeting with district officials. The district administration has completed all necessary preparations for his visit.

CM Nitish has already announced that all development projects announced during the Pragati Yatra will be passed in the cabinet meetings.

He visited Katihar on Wednesday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 145 development schemes worth Rs 166.69 crore.

As part of his itinerary, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of Gogabil Lake in the Ahmedabad block of Katihar. He also visited Rampur Panchayat in the Kodha block to assess the progress of various development works. While there, he inaugurated badminton and volleyball courts and inspected key government infrastructure, including the Panchayat Government Building, MNREGA Bhawan, PACS Bhawan, and Health and Wellness Centre.

Additionally, he reviewed the proposed sports complex site by inspecting the existing stadium.

In a public welfare initiative, CM Nitish distributed cheques of approved amounts to beneficiaries under various state welfare schemes.

During a review meeting with officials, he discussed the implementation of various government schemes and addressed challenges faced in their execution.

Public representatives also participated during the review meeting, voicing the concerns of their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister directed officials to resolve all pending issues to ensure effective governance and development.

The 'Pragati Yatra' aims to provide direct oversight of government initiatives, ensuring timely execution and addressing bottlenecks in developmental projects.

