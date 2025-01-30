OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Set to Visit India Amid Legal Challenges

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to visit India next week, with reports suggesting his arrival in New Delhi on February 5. While the ChatGPT founder’s itinerary remains undisclosed, sources indicate he may engage with Indian officials during his visit. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet.

A Significant Visit Amid Legal Disputes

Altman’s upcoming visit gains significance as OpenAI faces legal scrutiny in India. News agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that its content was used to train OpenAI’s AI models without proper compensation. Besides ANI, several other media organizations have also taken legal action against OpenAI, accusing it of copyright violations.

This legal battle comes at a time when OpenAI has identified India as its second-largest market by user count, following the United States. The increasing AI adoption in India makes this visit crucial for Altman and OpenAI’s future strategies in the country.

Global Legal and Market Challenges

OpenAI is not only facing legal heat in India but also in the United States, where major news organizations such as The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post, and Orange County Register have sued the company over similar copyright concerns.

In response, OpenAI has defended its practices, asserting that it only uses publicly available data within the framework of fair use. Additionally, the company has challenged the jurisdiction of Indian courts over the matter.

Rising AI Competition

Apart from legal battles, OpenAI is also dealing with increasing competition in the AI industry. Recently, Chinese AI firm DeepSeek surpassed ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on Apple’s App Store in the US. This development triggered a global tech stock sell-off, highlighting the intensifying AI race worldwide.