OpenAI GPT-4.5 is Most Advanced AI: Sam Altman says it has Magic!

OpenAI has unveiled its most advanced AI language model to date—GPT-4.5. This new model is currently available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. The release comes shortly after the emergence of competing models like DeepSeek-R1, pushing companies like OpenAI to speed up their innovation efforts.

In a social media post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised GPT-4.5, stating it is the first model that truly feels like talking to a thoughtful person. He shared how he was amazed by the quality of advice the AI provided, describing moments where he was astonished by the AI’s insights. Altman also emphasized that GPT-4.5 is a “giant, expensive” model, adding that it isn’t designed to “crush” benchmarks. Instead, it represents a new kind of intelligence with a unique quality that he hadn't experienced before.

good news: it is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me. i have had several moments where i've sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI.



bad news: it is a giant, expensive model. we… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2025

What GPT-4.5 Brings to the Table

OpenAI states that early testing of GPT-4.5 shows significant improvements in user experience. The model has a broader knowledge base and is more aligned with user intent. It also features enhanced emotional intelligence, making it especially good at tasks such as writing assistance, programming, and problem-solving. According to OpenAI, GPT-4.5 is expected to make fewer errors known as "hallucinations," where the AI generates incorrect or nonsensical information.

Despite these advancements, GPT-4.5 is not classified as a frontier AI model. OpenAI clarifies that while the model improves computational efficiency and user interaction, it doesn’t introduce completely new abilities compared to earlier models like o1 or o3-mini. Instead, GPT-4.5 offers a more refined, practical approach.

How GPT-4.5 Was Developed

GPT-4.5 was created using a combination of new supervision techniques and traditional methods, such as supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning from human feedback. This development process has reduced the frequency of hallucinations and allowed the AI to offer more emotionally nuanced responses, making it a better fit for collaborative work and interactions.

Availability of GPT-4.5

Currently, GPT-4.5 is available to ChatGPT Pro users and developers. In the coming weeks, OpenAI plans to extend its availability to Plus and Team users, followed by Enterprise and Education users. Additionally, GPT-4.5 is integrated into Microsoft’s Azure AI Foundry platform, making it available to a broader group of enterprise customers.

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 sets the stage for future advancements in AI, providing smarter, more reliable interactions while continuing to evolve the capabilities of machine learning models.