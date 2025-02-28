Mumbai Police receive threat message from Pakistani number to attack CM's office

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The traffic wing of the Mumbai Police has received a message on WhatsApp, threatening to attack Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office. The Worli Police immediately registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police sources said that they received the message from a Pakistani number, and they suspected a plot from the neighbouring country to attack the Chief Minister’s Office.

The person who sent the message gave his name as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raja Dev.

Following the threat perception, the police have beefed up CM Fadnavis's security. The officials assured that security around the CM, his office and other key government buildings has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The authorities are at the same time working to trace the source of the message and determine its credibility.

The threat message to the Mumbai Police comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received a death threat via email on February 20. The email threatened to blow up the Shiv Sena leader's car. The Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations, along with the Mantralaya, received the threatening messages.

The Mumbai Crime Branch team, in assistance with the Buldhana police, on February 21, apprehended two persons in connection with an email threatening to bomb the car of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Those who have been arrested include Mangesh Wayal (35) and Abhay Shingane (22). Both are residents of Deulgaon Mahi from Dehugaon Raja Taluka of Buldhana district. They were later brought to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Crime Branch team swung into action after the Goregaon police station received an email threatening to bomb the car of the Dy CM. An FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station under sections 351 (3), 351(4) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Even after the threat email, Deputy CM Shinde accompanied Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and another Dy CM Ajit Pawar to the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and later held his public engagements.

