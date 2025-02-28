Neha Dhupia’s kids turn into her biggest cheerleaders

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia has always managed to balance her demanding career with her personal life.

Recently, on the sets of ‘MTV Roadies,’ Neha found a new source of motivation and joy — her kids. Mehr and Guriq, her little ones, turned into her biggest cheerleaders. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared an adorable video of herself playing with her kids. The clip opens with Neha’s daughter, Mehr, running toward her as she lifts her up. The proud mommy is also seen holding her son in her arms.

For the caption, the ‘Tumhari Sulu’ actress wrote, “Our baby girl Mehrunissa @mehrdhupiabedi, Our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi @angadbedi. On the best set @mtvroadies @colosceum #gangneha.” Neha also added Myles Smith’s popular song “Nice To Meet You (Sped Up)” to the video. The text on the video read, "POV: Your children are your biggest cheerleaders."

The latest season of ‘MTV Roadies,’ titled ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross,’ marks the return of host Rannvijay Singha, the original Roadie. This season, Rannvijay is joined by a group of Gang Leaders, including Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav, who makes his debut as a Gang Leader.

Dhupia's gang members include Syed Azhar Hassan, Manmeet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Harsh Arora, Rashmitha Shetty, Jeanbi Gangmei (Jimy), Zorawar Singh, and Simran B.

In January, Neha Dhupia made headlines after she fainted on the sets of the new season of the reality show Roadies. Despite the incident, she continued to shoot shortly afterward to ensure everything wrapped up on time. Speaking about the incident, the actress shared in a statement, “It was a minor health scare, but I am back on my feet, motivated, and enthusiastic as ever. Roadies has always been about pushing limits, and this journey inspires me to overcome every hurdle. Nothing is going to stop me.”

Neha was last seen in the film “Bad Newz,” which also starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.