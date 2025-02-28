Telangana Engineering Admissions: 15 Percent Non Local Quota Dismissed, Shock to AP Students

For a long while, there has been a growing demand on the Telangana government to scrap the 15% non-local Convenor quota admissions in B.Tech seats across the state. Initially, when the state bifurcation happened, a decision was made to give non-local students a chance to study engineering at various Telangana colleges. As it's been 10 years since the state bifurcation, the government has officially passed the G.O. scrapping the 15% non-local convenor quota admissions.

It's been confirmed that these seats will now be given to Telangana students studying across the state. The decision was formalized through G.O Ms. No.15, issued on February 27, 2025, bringing significant amendments to admission rules in professional and other courses across the state. In December last year, a high-level committee led by Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof V. Balakrishna Reddy was formed to review the policy.

The committee recommended a 95-5 model, allocating 95 percent of convenor quota seats to Telangana students while reserving 5 percent to Telangana natives residing outside the state. The revised policy allows Telangana students to an additional 12,000 Engineering seats previously allocated to non-local students.

Students from Andhra Pradesh used to take 4000-5000 of these seats annually. Under the new rules, eligibility for convenor quota seats will be determined based on local status as per the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions) Order, 1974, as amended.

