After 66 crore visited Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi brings home Ganga jal to those who missed

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) After around 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in the just-concluded 45-day Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has something for those who could not make it to the Prayagraj Sangam.

He has asked for the distribution of the river water to 75 districts in the state, which will begin on Friday.

The Yogi government will deliver Ganga water to all districts, and for this purpose, the services of the Fire and Emergency Services Department have been taken. The Fire tenders deployed in Maha Kumbh Mela will return to their respective districts on Friday.

"This is a unique initiative to distribute Sangam water across all districts of Uttar Pradesh," the state government said on Thursday.

In an earlier announcement, CM Adityanath had said that those who could not visit the Maha Kumbh would receive Sangam water at their doorstep. Following this, ADG Fire Department Padmaja Chauhan directed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma to ensure that all returning fire tenders from Maha Kumbh carry Sangam water to their respective districts.

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the district administration established new fire stations in the area and deployed 365 vehicles to respond swiftly in case of fire emergencies.

As the distribution of the water commences, devotees can perform rituals at home, the government added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which was held from January 13 to February 26, drew over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad to the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Maha Kumbh and appreciated the efforts of the Centre, CM Yogi Adityanath-led government, and the residents of Prayagraj for serving devotees from across the country during the 45-day event, which concluded on Wednesday and drew over 66 crore people to Sangam - the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati.

The Prime Minister said the massive gathering reflected a nation breathing freely after breaking out of the mindset of slavery. "The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The 'mahayagna' of unity has concluded," he wrote in a blog on Maha Kumbh.

