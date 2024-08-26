Not a Single Cent of Land in N Convention Grabbed: Nagarjuna

Recently, the HYDRA demolished Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's N-Convention Centre, and the actor tweeted once again. He pointed out that the continuous rumours regarding the N-Convention are untrue and said he had already received a stay order from the High Court. Although he acknowledged that there were a lot of rumours, he made it clear that the law entirely held the land in question and that not one cent had been violated. Nagarjuna added that the Tummidikunta Lake has not been infringed upon, according to a Special Court ruling.

The authorities in Hyderabad demolished the N-Convention due to allegations that it was constructed by intruding upon three and a half acres of the Tummidikunta Lake. But Nagarjuna argued that they had yet to receive any notification prior to the demolition, which he considered improper given the court matter that was still pending.

Nagarjuna confirmed that he would personally supervise the destruction as a law-abiding citizen in the event that the court rules against him. He was worried that these kinds of things might give the wrong impression to the public and make it seem as though they had committed crimes. The destruction proceeded without any prior notice in spite of the stay order, which is well known to have led Nagarjuna to pursue legal action.

ప్రియమైన అభిమానులు, శ్రేయోభిలాషులందరికీ, N-కన్వెన్షన్ కి సంబంధించి వస్తున్న వార్తల్లో వాస్తవాల కంటే, ఊహాగానాలు ఎక్కువ వినిపిస్తున్నాయి . కన్వెన్షన్ నిర్మించబడిన భూమి పట్టా డాక్యుమెంటెడ్ భూమి. ఒక్క సెంట్ భూమి కూడా ఆక్రమించింది కాదు. తుమ్మిడికుంట చెరువు ఆక్రమణకు… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 25, 2024

