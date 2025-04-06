Home Minister Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to J&K from today

Jammu, April 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Sunday, during which he will tour a forward post along the India-Pakistan border and review the overall security situation in the union territory.

Officials said that the union home minister will reach here this evening.

He is scheduled to review security, meet BJP MLAs and visit the international border. He will also meet the families of martyred policemen and take stock of developmental projects in the UT.

HM Shah is expected to arrive here around 6 p.m. Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for State (PMO), will also arrive in Jammu later in the day to join the home minister during his 3-day visit.

His meeting with the BJP MLAs is scheduled for around 8 p.m. at the party headquarters in the Trikuta Nagar area of the city.

He will visit the Vinay border outpost of the BSF on the international border in the Kathua district on the morning of April 7.

Families of policemen martyred while fighting the terrorists in Kathua will meet the home minister at the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon.

The Union Home Minister will give appointment letters to some of the members of the martyrs’ families at the Raj Bhawan.

He will leave for Srinagar late afternoon on April 7. He is scheduled to take stock of developmental projects at 11 a.m. at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on April 8.

This will be followed by a security review meeting at 1 p.m. again at the Raj Bhawan. He will review the security situation in J&K with special reference to the Jammu region, where infiltration attempts and movement of terrorists in the upper reaches of Kathua, Udhampur and other districts have taken place.

Officials said the home minister’s focus will be on zero infiltration and the elimination of terrorists from the mountains and forests of the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

Union home secretary Govind Mohan, home ministry officials dealing with J&K, heads of Intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces will join the security review meeting in Srinagar.

HM Shah will return to New Delhi in the afternoon on April 8.

