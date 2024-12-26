Meenakshi Chaudhary to Replace Sreeleela in Naveen Polishetty’s Film Anaganaga Oka Raju

In a recent update, actress Sreeleela has been replaced by Meenakshi Chaudhary in the upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Roju, which stars Naveen Polishetty. Originally cast as the female lead, Sreeleela’s departure comes after reports suggesting her unavailability due to scheduling conflicts with other projects. Meenakshi Chaudhary, who gained attention for her role in Lucky Bhaskar, is now set to join Polishetty in this highly anticipated film.

Meenakshi’s year has been quite remarkable, with six notable releases across both Telugu and Tamil cinema. These include films such as Guntur Kaaram, Singapore Saloon Nilavoliyal, The Greatest of All Time, Lucky Bhaskar, Matka, and Mechanic Rocky. Although not all of these films succeeded at the box office, her consistent presence in multiple releases has significantly bolstered her career, making her a sought-after talent in the industry. Her role in Anaganaga Oka Roju will only add to her growing filmography as she continues to make her mark in both industries.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela remains busy with several ongoing projects. She is currently working on Mass Jathara alongside Ravi Teja, Robinhood with Nithiin, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. Additionally, she is involved in a film with Sivakarthikeyan under the direction of Sudha Kongara, and has also been in the spotlight for her special appearance in the song Kissik from Pushpa: The Rule, which earned praise for her graceful performance.

In the meantime, the makers of Anaganaga Oka Roju have confirmed that the pre-wedding teaser of the film will be released on December 26. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film is generating considerable excitement among fans.

