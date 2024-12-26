Dil Raju to Address Media After Meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Film producer Dil Raju is likely to make a statement to the media after meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The meeting has just ended and is thought to have discussed the problems currently brewing between the Telangana government and the Telugu film industry, which included the recent Allu Arjun controversy and the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

According to reports, Dil Raju has vowed to end the issue and declared that he will be a liaison between the Telangana government and the Telugu film industry. The producer, who recently became the chairperson of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, has promised that the team representing the entire film industry will soon meet the chief minister to sort out all the issues in question.

The meeting between Dil Raju and other celebrities with CM Revanth Reddy is seen as a positive step towards resolving the tensions between the government and the film industry. With Dil Raju's intervention, hopefully, the issues will be resolved amicably to the benefit of both the industry and the government.

The meeting has gathered the big shots of Tollywood including Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh. Also joining them are some of the finest directors like Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, and Sai Rajesh. Other notable personalities joining the producers are Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, and Chinna Babu.

