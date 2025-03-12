Sreeleela-Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumors: Hero's Mother Confirms Their Relationship?

Sreeleela has quickly become one of the most sought-after heroines in the Southern industry. Even though her debut film didn't end up working wonders at the box office, this Telugu-speaking heroine got plenty of offers from big production houses owing to her skills plus the ease at which she speaks the language. It took a while for Sreeleela to make her footing in Telugu and despite mixed results, she is currently the top heroine for most of the Tollywood stars.

Not just in Telugu, Sreeleela has been doing movies in Tamil as well as in Hindi. Her Tamil debut Parasakthi is being helmed by Sudha Kongara and stars Siva Karthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa in lead roles. With Sudha's track record, this film is all set to emerge as a blockbuster and a grand entry for Sreeleela into the Kollywood market.

Interestingly, the star actress is also making her Hindi debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. The makers have been careful about not promoting the movie with that name and hence, the official title of the film is not yet revealed. Kartik and Sreeleela play the leads in this movie and it's an intense love story. Speaking about love, Sreeleela was recently present at Kartik Aaryan's family party, and from the videos circulating on social media, it's evident that the actress gelled with Kartik's family quite well.

Since then, there have been speculations about Sreeleela dating Kartik Aaryan. Bollywood has this habit of publicizing dating rumors about the couple, especially when they are about to make a love story. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor made the headlines when they were paired opposite each other in "2 States". The chemistry they shared during promotions massively helped in pulling audiences to the theatres.

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan's dating speculations might also fall into the same category but what's adding more fuel to the existing rumours is Kartik's mother's latest reaction at the IIFA Awards 2025. When asked about what kind of a daughter-in-law she wants, Kartik Aaryan's mother replied, "a doctor". Fans very much know that Sreeleela is an MBBS graduate. She has mentioned in multiple interviews that she was balancing work and education and Kartik's mother raised excitement in fans with this serious revelation.