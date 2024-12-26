Pushpa 2: Day 21 Box Office Collection Hits ₹25.63 Crore

Allu Arjun’s action-packed commercial film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive hit worldwide since its release. The film has maintained an outstanding lead at the box office and is currently the top performer among all new Christmas releases. 21st Day of Allu Arjun’s Film Fetched More Money Than Opening Day of All Christmas Releases

According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Pushpa 2 earned more on its 21st day than the opening day of many recent releases. The film made ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹1,032 crore in its first week globally.

Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day-wise):

Day 1: ₹282.91 crore

Day 2: ₹134.63 crore

Day 3: ₹159.27 crore

Day 4: ₹204.52 crore

Day 5: ₹101.35 crore

Day 6: ₹80.74 crore

Day 7: ₹69.03 crore

Day 8: ₹54.09 crore

Day 9: ₹49.31 crore

Day 10: ₹82.56 crore

Day 11: ₹104.24 crore

Day 12: ₹45.01 crore

Day 13: ₹42.63 crore

Day 14: ₹39.75 crore

Day 15: ₹28.93 crore

Day 16: ₹23.07 crore

Day 17: ₹38.29 crore

Day 18: ₹46.71 crore

Day 19: ₹20.35 crore

Day 20: ₹17.92 crore

Day 21: ₹25.63 crore

Total Worldwide Collections After 21 Days: ₹1,650.94 crore

Back in India, Pushpa 2 saw a significant boost during the Christmas holiday, contributing to its impressive collections. In its second week, the film earned ₹264.8 crore, adding to the ₹725.8 crore it made in the first week.

With these incredible figures, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to break records, showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Fans are eagerly awaiting more as the film's journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

