Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak’s Wedding in Coorg on This Date!

Tollywood's young hero, Kiran Abbavaram, is set to marry his girlfriend, Rahasya Gorak, on August 22. After dating for several years, the couple is finalizing their plans to marry in the presence of their family and friends after getting engaged recently.

Kiran and Rahasya first met through their debut movie, Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru, and have been dating for seven years. Both worked as software engineers and entered the industry through short films.

The couple will marry on August 22 in Coorg, where Rahasya's family resides. Both families will attend the wedding, but there are no reports of celebrities attending.