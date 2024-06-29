Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Film Rules With Second Day Collections

Rebel Star Prabhas continues to win hearts with his latest sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. The film is dominating the box office, grossing a strong $7 million in North America. The film is expected to hit the 10M mark in NA by the end of the weekend.

It is also having a mind-blowing trend in Book My Show, garnering excellent ticket bookings.

Kalki 2898 AD is shattering box office records and is well on its way to becoming a massive 2024 blockbuster. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has captivated audiences across all age groups.

The makers of Kalki are planning a celebratory success meet in the coming week. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for further updates.