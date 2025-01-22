IT Raids on Dil Raju and Pushpa 2 Producers: Movie Collections, Box Office Records Under Scanner

Income Tax Department officials are continuing their searches at the residences and offices of prominent Telugu film producers for the second consecutive day. The raids have been conducted at the offices and homes of FDC Chairman and film producer Dil Raju, as well as at the residences and offices of Pushpa-2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. Inspections have also been carried out at the offices of Mythri Movies, the production house behind Pushpa-2. Dil Raju’s films Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam were released during the Sankranthi season. Recently, Pushpa 2 has earned more than Rs. 1850 crore in box-office collections, which is under investigation by the Income Tax Department.

Key revelations have surfaced during the ongoing searches. Ravi Shankar and Naveen, the managers of Mythri Movie Makers, were recently questioned by IT officials. Investigations have shown that Pushpa 2 made substantial profits at the box office. However, income tax payments were not made in accordance with the earnings, prompting a closer look at Mythri Movie Makers' bank transactions.

The IT searches are also ongoing at the homes of Dil Raju’s family, including his daughter Hansita Reddy, brother Narasimha Reddy, and producer Sirish. The authorities are examining the income and expenditure of Dil Raju’s films, especially Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The latter has reportedly earned Rs. 203 crores within a week of its release. Investigators have discovered a significant gap between the profits generated and the taxes paid by the producers, which is the focus of their ongoing probe.