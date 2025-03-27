Allu Arjun Locks His Next Two Films – Atlee and Trivikram Set to Direct!

The wait is finally over! The lineup for Icon Star Allu Arjun’s next films has been officially confirmed. The National Award-winning actor is all set to collaborate with blockbuster director Atlee for his next project, followed by a much-anticipated reunion with acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun-Atlee Film Finalized with Record-Breaking Deal

The Atlee-Allu Arjun film has been locked after extensive discussions, with Sun Pictures stepping in as the producer. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun has signed the project for a staggering ₹175 crore, making it one of the highest paychecks in Indian cinema. Additionally, he will receive a share in the film’s profits. Atlee, known for his mass entertainers, will also receive the highest remuneration of his career.

Initially, the makers planned to announce the project on Allu Arjun’s birthday (April 8). However, the official announcement might depend on his grandmother’s health condition, as she was recently hospitalized. Despite this, the film is expected to commence shooting within the next two months.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram to Reunite Later This Year

Following his film with Atlee, Allu Arjun will join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth collaboration. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed that the project is set to go on floors in the last quarter of 2024. However, a release date is yet to be finalized.

Fans to Wait Until 2026 for the Big Releases

While both projects will kickstart this year, sources indicate that neither will hit the big screens before 2026. With two massive films in the pipeline, Allu Arjun fans have an exciting but long wait ahead.