Shreya Chaudhry: Watching a live performance creates an irreplaceable experience

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On World Theatre Day on Thursday, actress Shreya Chaudhry shared some heartwarming throwbacks of her childhood, delighting fans with pictures of her dressed as Charlie Chaplin and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

In a series of pictures on Instagram, Shreya can be seen as a little girl as Charlie Chaplin, and as Truly Scrumptious from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Expressing her thoughts on World Theatre Day, Shreya said, “Theatre is one of the oldest and most powerful art forms that humanity has ever known. Watching a live performance—whether it's an actor emoting on stage or an orchestra playing music—creates an irreplaceable experience.”

“I was fortunate to grow up watching plays, and that experience left an indelible mark on me. Growing up, I would enact characters like Charlie Chaplin and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. I never knew then how these playful moments would shape my love for the stage,” she added.

She attributes “every single thing” that she does today in her life to theater.

“Because that's where it began for me. Before movies and shows entered my life, it was theater that made me realise my love for performing arts. It was the first time I set foot on a stage when I was in school is when I can recollect as the happiest day of my life.”

“I remember feeling very alive, and being an introverted girl, this was the first time I actually felt confident.”

Shreya also shared a post on her social media captioned "Some childhood dreams never fade, they just find a bigger stage. Happy #WorldTheatreDay!"

On the work front, the actress was last seen in “Bandish Bandit Season 2,” directed by Anand Tiwari, also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The first season of "Bandish Bandits" was released in August 2020.

