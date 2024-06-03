Gangs Of Godavari: First Weekend Collections Revealed!

Vishwak Sen’s recently released Gangs Of Godavari received mixed reviews from different quarters. The opening day collections of the period action drama were highly rewarding. They were also the best in Vishwak Sen’s career.

According to reliable trade reports, Gangs of Godavari collected Rs 6.62 cr in the Telugu States in the first weekend. A share of nearly Rs 7 cr is extremely good.

It is said that the distributors have already recovered 70 percent of their investment within three days of the theatrical release. Check out area-wise collections here:

Nizam – Rs 2.48 Cr

Ceded – Rs 1.29 Cr

Vizag – Rs 0.77 Cr

Nellore – Rs 0.28 Cr

Krishna – Rs 0.39 Cr

Guntur – Rs 0.48 Cr

East Godavari – Rs 0.52 Cr

West Godavari – Rs 0.41 Cr

Total: AP & TG's 3-day share is Rs 6.62 Cr

Neha Shetty and Anjali are seen as the female leads in the movie. Gangs Of Godavari is directed by Krishna Chaitanya. It is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.