Game Changer Release: Producer Dil Raju’s Fiery Comments on Benefit Shows After Telangana Govt's Ban!

Following the unfortunate stampede at Sandhya Theatre, the Telangana government, led by Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy, took the decision to prohibit benefit shows across the state. This move has sparked considerable discussion within the film industry, with producer Dil Raju’s statements drawing significant attention.

Addressing the matter, Dil Raju clarified that his upcoming big-budget film, Game Changer, will be treated on par with other major releases. “Like all other major films, Game Changer will also have benefit shows in both the Telugu states. We will ensure a well-planned and organized approach for these shows,” he affirmed, without delving into the broader implications of the government's decision.

Dil Raju has a packed slate for Sankranthi 2025, with two high-profile releases — Game Changer and Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam — under his production banner. In addition to producing these films, he is also taking on distribution responsibilities for Daku Maharaj. The seasoned producer exudes confidence in the success of all three films, projecting them as potential box-office hits.

The Telangana government's decision to ban special shows followed a similar incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2, where a stampede occurred. This incident prompted the authorities to impose restrictions on night and midnight benefit shows, a popular tradition for fans of superstar films.

Interestingly, with Dil Raju’s recent appointment as chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, there is speculation that he may advocate for the government to reconsider the ban. Industry insiders believe he could leverage his position to push for the reinstatement of these much-anticipated fan shows, which have become a cultural hallmark of major film releases in the Telugu states.

Also read: Game Changer Pre-Release in Rajahmundry: Pawan Kalyan Likely to Attend