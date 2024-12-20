Game Changer Pre-Release in Rajahmundry: Pawan Kalyan Likely to Attend

The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring global sensation Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has been generating immense excitement ahead of its release. Directed by S. Shankar, the film is being produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Anitha under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Zee Studios, and Dil Raju Productions. Scheduled for a global debut on January 10, Game Changer will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

As the release date draws closer, the filmmakers are ramping up promotional efforts. A grand pre-release event will be held in the United States on January 4, with Ram Charan already having landed in the country to kick off the promotional activities. Back in the Telugu states, a large-scale promotional event is also being planned. Possible locations under consideration for this event include Rajahmundry and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh.

There are speculations that the renowned Pawan Kalyan may grace the event as the chief guest, which, if confirmed, would significantly increase the excitement around Game Changer. Additionally, the film's trailer release is being debated, with options on whether it will be launched at the event or online on December 27.

