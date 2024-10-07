Dussehra Telugu Movie Releases Lineup is Here!
Dussehra Releases: Telugu Cinema Gear Up for Festive Frenzy
This Dussehra, Telugu cinema is set to ignite the silver screen with a slew of exciting releases. Five films are lined up to entertain audiences in the Telugu states, promising a thrilling festive season.
Action-Packed Lineup
The festive releases kick off on October 10 with Vettaiyan, an action-packed thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Festive Frenzy
These diverse releases cater to a wide range of tastes, ensuring something for everyone. The Dussehra releases are poised to create a buzz in the Telugu film industry, making this festive season a memorable one.
Key Releases at a Glance:
Vettaiyan - October 10
Viswam - October 11
Maa Nanna Superhero - October 11
Jigra - October 11
Martin - October 11
Janaka Aithe Ganaka - October 12